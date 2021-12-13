 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News