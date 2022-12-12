For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
