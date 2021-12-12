Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
