Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

