This evening in Winona: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
