Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

