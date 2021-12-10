This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
