Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
