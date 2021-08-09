Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.