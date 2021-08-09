For the drive home in Winona: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
