This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% chance of rain i…
- Updated
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
For the drive home in Winona: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Wednesday. It looks t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow…