Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.