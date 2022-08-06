 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News