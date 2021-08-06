This evening's outlook for Winona: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Updated
