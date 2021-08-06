Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.