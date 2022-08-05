Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.