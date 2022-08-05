For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
