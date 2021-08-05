This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Friday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
