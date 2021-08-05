Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Friday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.