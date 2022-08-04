 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

