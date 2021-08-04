 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

