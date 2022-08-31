Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
