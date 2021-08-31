 Skip to main content
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

