For the drive home in Winona: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is show…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Winona's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Exp…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and va…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.