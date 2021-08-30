Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
