Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

