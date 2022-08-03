Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.