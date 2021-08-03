 Skip to main content
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

