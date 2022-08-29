 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

