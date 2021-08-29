 Skip to main content
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

