Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph.