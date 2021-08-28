Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.