Winona's evening forecast: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is show…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Exp…
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and va…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for h…