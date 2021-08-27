This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
