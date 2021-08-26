Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see s…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's weather fo…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 64F. Winds l…