Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

