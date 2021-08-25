Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
