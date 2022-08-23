This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
