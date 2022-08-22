Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.