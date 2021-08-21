 Skip to main content
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

