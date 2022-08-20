For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
