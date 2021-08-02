Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.