Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
