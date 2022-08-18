This evening's outlook for Winona: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds li…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Winona. I…
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach…