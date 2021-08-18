 Skip to main content
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

