Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
