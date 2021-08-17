Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.