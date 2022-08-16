Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.