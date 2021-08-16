 Skip to main content
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

