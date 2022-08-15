 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

