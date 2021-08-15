For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's l…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
- Updated
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…