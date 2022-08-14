Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.