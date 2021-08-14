This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
