Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

