Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

