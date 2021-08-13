Winona's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
