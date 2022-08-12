Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winona. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. P…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a hot day tomorrow…
For the drive home in Winona: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.