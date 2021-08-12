Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
