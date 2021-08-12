 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is a tropical wave?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News