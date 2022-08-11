Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.